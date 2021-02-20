Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against jail term

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.
Fred Katayama reports.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.
Fred Katayama reports.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were..
Russia's Foreign Minister has threatened a split with the European Union, if the country is hit with economic sanctions following..