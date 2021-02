Rakesh Tikait denied permission to hold meetings in Maharashtra amid rising COVID-19 cases

Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in some parts of Maharashtra amid rising COVID-19 cases therefore officers didn't give us permission to hold meetings, informed Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on February 20 at Ghazipur Border.

"Lockdown and restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in some parts of Maharashtra.

Officers didn't give us permission to hold meetings due to rising cases of COVID-19, that is why we couldn't go there," said Tikait.