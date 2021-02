Puducherry political crisis: CM V Narayanasamy loses trust vote in Assembly

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy lost trust vote in Assembly on February 22 which led to fall of his government.

A floor test had happened today at Puducherry Assembly after two Congress MLAs, A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and a DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership.