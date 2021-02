Professor Whitty on the future of Covid

Professor Chris Whitty says that Covid-19 will be “added to a list” of respiratory infections of which vulnerable individuals can be at risk, despite vaccination.

The Chief Medical Officer for England added that Covid is “likely to be a problem, in particular in the winter, for the next few winters.” Report by Jonesia.

