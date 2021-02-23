Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices rise again after a pause of two days

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) announced a hike in fuel prices on February 23.

In Delhi, Petrol was hiked by 25 paise a litre taking the rate to Rs 90.83 per litre.

Diesel was hiked by 35 paise a litre taking the rate to Rs 81.32 per litre.

OMCs hiked fuel prices for 12 days straight but prices remained unchanged on February 21 and 22.

In India, fuel prices are determined by OMCs like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum (BP) and Hindustan Petroleum (HP).

These are fixed by taking into account fuel prices globally.

The constant fuel price hike has triggered protests by opposition parties in several parts of the country.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will raise the fuel price hike issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

Watch the full video for more.