A couple who appeared on A Place In The Sun have made a remarkable 12 stone weight loss transformation - after they were shocked by how fat they looked on TV.

Lisa, 49, and Paul Sanderson, 46, said they went to Spain expecting to gain a new house but were devastated by how much weight they had gained too.

The couple were excited for their TV debut but Lisa was gobsmacked and exclaimed, 'oh my god I'm so fat' as she watched in horror.