Covid Cases Down

An infectious disease doctor gives her theory on why Covid cases are dropping in our area.

Active covid-19 cases across tennessee and georgia continue to trend down.

News 12 brian armstrong joins us live with what an infectious disease expert believes is the cause.

I spoke to an infectious disease doctor today about why there has been a trend not only here in tennessee and in georgia but for the most part around the country.

She gave a variety of answers including one featuring the thanksgiving and christmas holidays.

We do know that once somebody has been diagnosed with covid they have at least three months of immunity.

Cleveland's mayor gary davis says cleveland's covid active cases and hospitalization are down to their lowest numbers since mid november.

Our hospitalizations of course are important figures and they have trended down also.

This downward trend in cases continues across tennessee and georgia.

North georgia infectious disease director sherry gregory says there are a variety of reasons including cases were extremely high due the holiday surge.

We anticipated them to go down after the holidays because we're not doing the same activities we were doing during the holidays we're not getting together like we were, with our families.

Now that we got those things behind us the numbers are going back down.

She says due to so many people getting covid a temporary herd immunity might have taken place.

Many people got infected during the season that we have built up some herd immunity because so many people got infected.

This level of protections is not permanent so she is predicting another rise as people become more relaxed and that temporary protection goes away.

We know that there are possibilities of re-infections so this.

We're in right now and may have some herd immunity but it's not a guarantee, it's not going to stay.

Gregory thinks there hasn't been enough vaccinations given yet to contribute in a major way to the decrease in cases and she says that is part of the problem.

We have the force to do this in our district unfortunately the vaccine is just slowly coming to us.

If we had the vaccine we could be leaps and bounds beyond where we are now.

Another thing gregory told me was she thinks another factor could be since so many people now know someone who has been infected their friends and family in some cases have become more likely to wear masks and social distance.

