Fisheries dept has investment budget of Rs 20,050 crore: Giriraj Singh to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'No fishery ministry in Delhi' said that the former should know that fisheries department has a budget of Rs 20,050 crore.

"He should know that there is a fisheries department for which an investment of Rs 20,050 cr has been made by the Centre.

In 70 years, work that couldn't be done by your 'Nanaji' and others, has been done by PM Modi," said Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with fishermen at Kollam's Thangassery beach claimed that fishermen don't have a ministry in Delhi as farmers do.