High Number of Antibodies After Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

New research suggests people of all ages who have had two jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine produce high numbers of antibodies.

The Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori study, React-2, said data shows that 87.9% of people over the age of 80 tested positive for antibodies after two doses.

That figure rose to 95.5% for those under 60 and 100% in those aged under 30.

However, researchers warned there was not enough data to say how protected someone may be from the virus based on a positive antibody test result, and it did not mean they were immune.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn