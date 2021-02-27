If govt works effectively, mobiles will be 'Made in Tamil Nadu': Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of polls in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is effectively campaigning in several cities of the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited Thoothukudi and interacted with locals.

With the objective to connect with the masses, he also had tea with villagers.

During his rally in Tirunelveli, Rahul Gandhi claimed that if Congress gets government of Tamil Nadu to work effectively then products will have 'Made in Tamil Nadu' written on them.

"If we have to take up the challenge of Chinese manufacturing, the answer has to be small and medium businesses.

We have massive unemployment everywhere, it's a challenge for India," he added.