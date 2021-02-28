Gov. Andrew Cuomo Faces More Sexual Harassment Accusations

There's new allegations of sexual harassment against Gov.
Andrew Cuomo.
A young woman who worked for him is telling her story, and the governor is responding; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is now being accused of sexual harassment by a second former aide, according to a report by the New York..
The New York Times reported Saturday that former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, says Cuomo harassed her last year while she was..