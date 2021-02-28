‘PM Modi thinks Tamil Nadu is like his television’: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Gandhi alleged that the Centre is trying to control Tamil Nadu via a remote.

While addressing a gathering, he said, “I fall asleep at night in 30 seconds as I'm not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How long does Tamil Nadu CM take?

He can't sleep at night as he isn't honest.

Since he's dishonest he can't stand up against Mr Modi who thinks he can control people of Tamil Nadu because the Chief Minister is corrupt.” Gandhi added, “Mr Modi thinks Tamil Nadu is like his television, he can pick up remote and do whatever he wants.

He can put the volume up and CM will talk louder and vice versa.

He thinks he can control people of Tamil Nadu, but people are going to remove the battery from the remote and throw it away.” Watch the full video for more.