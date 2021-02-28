Mexico's president to ask U.S. to share vaccines

Mexico's president is expected to ask U.S. President Joe Biden to consider having America share its vaccines with its southern neighbor at a virtual summit on Monday, U.S. and Mexican officials said.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Mexico's president is expected to ask U.S. President Joe Biden to consider having America share its vaccines with its southern neighbor at a virtual summit on Monday, U.S. and Mexican officials said.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
On day one alone, he signed more than a dozen executive actions.