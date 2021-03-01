Donald Trump says he won't start another party

Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, Donald Trump has called for Republican Party unity in a speech at a conservative political conference.Mr Trump used his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he has been hailed as a returning hero, to blast his successor, President Joe Biden, and try to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader despite his loss in November.
Trump repeats election lie, hints at 2024 run
Reuters Studio
