Sister P Niveda shares her experience of administering COVID vaccine to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech) at Delhi's AIIMS on March 01 as the second phase of vaccination drive began in India today.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to PM Modi.

"Sir (PM Modi) has been administered first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, second dose will be given after 28 days.

He asked us where do we belong to and after vaccination he said, "Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala", said sister Niveda who inoculated PM Modi today.