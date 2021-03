Watch: PM Modi takes first jab of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi on March 01.

PM Modi administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered vaccine to the Prime Minister.

In a tweet, PM Modi also appealed to the people to take the vaccine and make India COVID-19 free.