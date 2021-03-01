Controversy of 'comparing vaccines' laid to rest: AIIMS Director on PM taking COVID shot

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the controversy comparing one vaccine to other has also been laid to rest.

He said that the PM took "made in India" vaccine and showcased that both vaccines are safe and efficacious.

"PM took COVID-19 vaccine and showed that we must do the same when turn comes.

It will go a long way in getting over the issue of hesitancy.

All over 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities must take vaccine.

It is the only way to come out of the pandemic," Guleria told ANI.