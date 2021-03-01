Brits win big at the Golden Globes

The Crown stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor were the toast of the virtual Golden Globes as British actors dominated the virtual ceremony.Corrin won the best actress in a drama TV series prize for her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales, while O’Connor won the best actor prize for his portrayal of Prince Charles.The show was also named best drama series on a triumphant night for British performers and creatives.Golden Globe® Awards clips provided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and® DCP Rights, LLC.