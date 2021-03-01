First cases of Brazil covid variant detected in UK

Six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain, English health officials said on Sunday.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain, English health officials said on Sunday.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Officials have identified the first UK cases of the Manaus variant of coronavirus, a new strain that may spread more rapidly and..
NHS Grampian released a statement to "reassure" those in the area after it was revealed three cases of the mutant variant were..