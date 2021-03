Mamata to ties up with RJD | WB seat sharing discussed | Oneindia News

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called on the Bengal Chief Minister at her office in Kolkata and the two reportedly discussed seat-sharing; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared that the entire state of Bihar will be vaccinated against Coronavirus at no cost; Prashant Kishor has signed on as "principal advisor" to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ahead of Punjab Assembly election.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#MamataTejashwiAllies #CovidVaccine #ChineseHack