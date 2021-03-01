January Jones and Kiernan Shipka still fit in Golden Globes dresses from 2011
For the 2011 Golden Globes, the 43-year-old actress wore a plunging red cutout Versace gown, and she decided to dig it out of her closet on Sunday to see if it still fit a decade later to celebrate this year's awards show, which was mostly virtual.