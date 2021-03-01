For the 2011 Golden Globes, the 43-year-old actress wore a plunging red cutout Versace gown, and she decided to dig it out of her closet on Sunday to see if it still fit a decade later to celebrate this year's awards show, which was mostly virtual.
January Jones and Kiernan Shipka still fit in Golden Globes dresses from 2011
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 00:59s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
January Jones rewears stunning Golden Globes' gown 10 years later: 'Still, (sorta), fits'
FOXNews.com
-
January Jones Stuns in the Iconic Red Dress She Wore to the Golden Globes 10 Years Ago
E! Online
-
Kiernan Shipka Had The Best Response To January Jones' Golden Globes Throwback
Upworthy
-
January Jones Rewears Her Sexiest Golden Globes Gown 10 Years Later: 'Still (Sorta) Fits'
Upworthy