Chris Cuomo explains why he can't cover recent allegations about his brother

CNN’s Chris Cuomo addresses the news about his brother, New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, and explains why he won’t be covering the story on his show.

Gov.

Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations from two female former aides who described an unsettling power dynamic in the Governor’s office.

Gov.

Cuomo denied ever inappropriately touching anyone, but acknowledged some of his comments may have been insensitive.