Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, sending column of ash 5,000m into the sky

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:25s 0 shares 1 views
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, sending column of ash 5,000m into the sky
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, sending column of ash 5,000m into the sky

Mount Sinabung in Indonesia has erupted, launching a column of ash as high as 5,000 meters into the sky.

No evacuation orders have been issued and there were no reports of disruptions to flights.

Mount Sinabung in Indonesia has erupted, launching a column of ash as high as 5,000 meters into the sky.

No evacuation orders have been issued and there were no reports of disruptions to flights.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage