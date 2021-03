By taking COVID vaccine, PM Modi gave clear message to take vaccination drive ahead: Nadda

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1st has given a clear message that we must take the vaccination drive ahead.

On March 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.

On March 1, the country has began the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and those over 45 years of age with specific comorbidities.