Watch: Dalai Lama gets Covid vaccine jab; urges people to get vaccinated

His Holiness the Dalai Lama received his first dose of the Covid vaccine at the Zonal hospital in Dharamshala.

The Tibetan spiritual leader also urged other people to come up in large numbers and take the vaccine.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities are eligible for vaccination in the ongoing phase of the vaccination drive.

President Kovind, PM Modi and several other union ministers and chief ministers have also received their first dose of the Covid vaccine during this phase.

Watch the full video for all the details.