IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan but passenger died on-board| Oneindia News

A Sharjah-Lucknow IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday in Pakistan's Karachi after a medical emergency.

According to an official statement by the airline, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the airport medical team.

An elderly passenger identified as 67-year-old Habib ur Rehman fell seriously ill.

The official said that by the time the medical team boarded the flight to treat the passenger, he had died.

IndiGo expressed condolences to the family of the passenger.

