Promising News For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Supply

The first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson's new COVID vaccine is expected to arrive in New York City this week.
As CBS2's John Dias reports, after competing for decades, two pharmaceutical giants are joining forces to speed up supply.
The first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson's new COVID vaccine is expected to arrive in New York City this week.
As CBS2's John Dias reports, after competing for decades, two pharmaceutical giants are joining forces to speed up supply.
Local pharmacies hope the newest vaccine will improve their supply here. But should you wait until the Johnson and Johnson shot..
Brian Armstrong shows us how local pharmacies are helping out with Covid vaccines in Cleveland.