Barricades set up outside Minneapolis courthouse as officer charged with killing George Floyd awaits trial

A week before the trial of Derek Chauvin is set to begin in Minneapolis, the city’s preparations are hard to ignore: fencing and barricades have been erected around city, county, and federal governme

A week before the trial of Derek Chauvin is set to begin in Minneapolis, the city’s preparations are hard to ignore: fencing and barricades have been erected around city, county, and federal government buildings throughout downtown Minneapolis on March 1.

In many instances, the barricades and fencing are two layers deep, with barbed wire in between.

In a few areas, entire streets were already closed while fencing could be seen poised to close additional streets closer to the trial date.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, March 8.