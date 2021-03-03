Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to ‘be calm’ after 21st consecutive win

Pep Guardiola hailed an outstanding performance but called for calm after Manchester City extended their run of consecutive victories to 21 with a 4-1 defeat of Wolves.City struck three times in the final 10 minutes, with Gabriel Jesus grabbing two, as City held off an unexpected Wolves fightback to claim a deserved win at the Etihad Stadium.
