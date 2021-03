PM pressed on suspension of Saudi arms sales

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asked "what it would take" for the government to suspend the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia.

Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer pressed Mr Johnson whether he would follow President Joe Biden in pausing sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whilst conducting a wide review of the agreements.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn