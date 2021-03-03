Texas and Mississippi announce they are ending mask mandates

Texas and Mississippi’s governors announced they are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to open at full capacity, a move which worries health experts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the latest.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks - such as those by governors of Texas and..
Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., says Mississippians should continue to wear masks and listen to medical advise.