Afghan media women shot | They dubbed Indian, Turkish dramas | Oneindia News

Senseless killing continues in Afghanistan as 3 women working for a local radio station and tv channel were shot dead by gun men in the eastern city of jalalabad on tuesday.

Zalmai Latifi, director at Enikass TV, said the women were shot in 2 separate attacks as they were walking back home after leaving the station.

