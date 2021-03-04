'200 or more seats': Dilip Ghosh confident of BJP sweeping West Bengal polls

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is confident of the party's win in state assembly polls.

Ghosh said that BJP will sweep Bengal polls by 200 of the total 294 Assembly seats.

"We (BJP) are ready for the fight in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC is scared of losing, its ministers are asking other parties to join them.

We will not get less than 200 (seats), it will definitely be more than 200.

We did not begin preparations today, we had started five years back.

We have proceeded phase-wise, we all saw results in Lok Sabha elections.

We are going ahead with the mantra of '19 mein half, 21 mein saaf," he said.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will begin on March 27.

The eight-phase polling will conclude on April 29, results on May 2.

Bengal is likely to see a triangular contest with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.