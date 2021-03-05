A sweeping police reform bill is passed in the US House

While some agencies have already made some changes the bill calls for like banning chokeholds, it wold present significant changes for law enforcement across the nation.

"*d have already made some changes the bill calls for like banning chokeholds... it would present significant changes for law enforcement across the nation.

The bill bans the use of chokeholds and no?

"*knock warrants in drug cases.

It also reforms qualified immunity... making it easier to take legal action against officers.

There are several other components of the bill... which its author representative karen bass says are focused on improving the standards... accreditation process... and culture of policing in america representative bass adds she believes officers themselves want to work in an ethical "i know that change is difficult, but i believe that fundamentally police officers don't want to work in an environment where the culture says if they are to step up, if they are to say anything, if an officer is abusive, or if an officer is corrupt, then their very lives could be in danger."

Two house democrats joined all house republicans in voting against the bill.

We reached out to congressman hagedorn for reaction... who in a statement says in part, quote, law enforcement officers must make split second... life?

"*saving decisions.

Turning our backs on them and defunding the police will not enhance safety on america's streets.

Instead we must ensure police departments have the funds needed to recruit... train... and retain high?

"*quality officers and public servants.

The bill now heads to the senate where ten republican senators would need to