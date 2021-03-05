New Zealand lifts tsunami warning after quakes

Thousands of New Zealanders evacuated from coastal areas were allowed to return home, after the nation downgraded its tsunami threat that came as a result of three offshore earthquakes on Friday morning.
Jayson Albano reports.
ANALYSIS: A sequence of three major offshore earthquakes, including a magnitude 8.1 quake near the Kermadec Islands , triggered..
New Zealand just had a taste of a "regional-source" tsunami - and one that could have easily been much more threatening, under..