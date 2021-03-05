Tsunami warnings issued after 8.1 magnitude earthquake near New Zealand

Tsunami warnings were triggered across the South Pacific following one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in modern history.The magnitude 8.1 quake in the Kermadec Islands region about 620 miles from New Zealand’s two main islands was the largest in a series of tremors over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3.
Tsunami warnings lifted as threat from monster quakes subsides
Terra Daily
Port Vila, Vanuatu (AFP) March 5, 2021
