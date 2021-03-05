'Govt's effort is to reduce compliance burden at state, Central level': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the need for reducing compliances burden and said it is the effort of the government to reduce 6,000 compliances burden at the state and Central level this year.

"We believe that government interference in everything creates more problems rather than solutions.

That is why we are emphasising on self-regulation, self-attesting, self-certification," he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a webinar on the Production Linked Incentives scheme through video conferencing.

"This year, our effort is to reduce 6,000 compliances burden at the state and Central level.

The compliance burden should be reduced.

Technology has come.

I want to get rid of the forms for everything.

Your suggestions and advice are priceless in this relation.

With technology, we must reduce such compliances," he added.