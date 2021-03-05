Police respond to ‘serious’ incident in South Wales

South Wales Police are dealing with a "serious" incident involving "a number of casualties" in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The incident happened in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at around noon and ambulance crews are also in attendance.

A cordon has been erected around a takeaway restaurant called the Blue Sky on Baglan Street in the village of Ynyswen, with a small white tent outside the premises.

Report by Jonesia.

