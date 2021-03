Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim On Filming 'The Mauritanian'

Jodie Foster says she's glad to see her Oscar-winning role as Clarice Sterling in "Silence of the Lambs" live on in Global's new crime series "Clarice".

Plus, after taking home Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at this year's Golden Globe Awards, Foster and her "The Mauritanian" co-star Tahar Rahim share what it was like shooting the new legal drama.