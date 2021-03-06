Mithun Chakraborty to join BJP? Leader clarifies ahead of West Bengal polls

BJP leader Arjun Singh spoke on whether Mithun Chakraborty will join the party ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Bengal BJP vice-president said that it would be good for the state if Chakraborty joins the party.

"Is Mithun Chakraborty joining BJP?

It will be good for Bengal if he joins the party.

People of Bengal will be happy when he joins PM on stage.

Bengalis will definitely be in power, not outsiders.

Mamata Banerjee thinks Bengalis in BJP are outsiders.

A chief minister should not comment over others.

She herself meets Tejashwi Yadav, Kejriwal, Shiv Sena leaders," Singh said.