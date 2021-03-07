‘Mamata Banerjee will lose in Nandigram by over 50,000 votes’: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said he was confident of defeating West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo in Nandigram.

The BJP named Adhikari, a former minister in Banerjee's cabinet, as its candidate in the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, from where the chief minister will also contest the assembly elections.

Adhikari said, “I have been given responsibilities and I will perform them dutifully.

I will work to ensure BJP’s lotus blooms in Nandigram and across West Bengal.” He added, “Mamata Banerjee will lose in Nandigram by over 50,000 votes.” Adhikari had quit the TMC and resigned from the MLA post last year to join the BJP after having differences with the ruling party in the state.

