Nandigram fight: Mamata on weak ground, or victory certain?

With West Bengal turning into a heated battlefield, it is Nandigram which has captured all eyes.

The seat is witnessing a high-profile fight between incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.

The latter quit TMC and joined BJP ahead of the polls.

So is 'didi' set for victory, or will the local strongman be able to wrest victory?

Watch this analysis by psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh.