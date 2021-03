Header: Women’s Reservation Bill: All you need to know #InternationalWomensDay | Oneindia News

Women’s Reservation Bill is often discussed whenever the discussion is raised on women empowerment in India.

On this women’s day, it is making headlines again today as the women MPs Chhaya Verma, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Fauzia Khan and others have urged the government to pass the women’s reservation bill.

Here everything you need to know on why the bill has been on hold for almost 12 years.

