CJI: ‘Supreme Court has highest respect for womanhood’ | Oneindia News

Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde has said that his remarks in the minor case was completely misreported.

The social media was in uproar over the reports that suggested Supreme Court Chief Justice asked a minor accused if he would marry the girl.

The remarks lead to a public outcry and even calls for the CJI’s resignation.

SA Bobde clarified on what he said that day while hearing a petition seeking abortion of pregnancy of a 14 year old victim.

