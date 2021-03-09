Police fire guns and grenades at Myanmar protesters

Thousands of people defied a night time curfew to take to the streets of Myanmar's main city in support of the youths in the Sanchaung district, where they had been holding a daily protest against the Feb.
1 coup.
An official from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy died in custody in Myanmar overnight, after being detained in a..
Police fired gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighbourhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon on..