‘Political gutter’: BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee over attack on PM Modi

BJP has hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said that Mamata Banerjee has reduced the political campaign in the state to that of a ‘political gutter’.

This comes after Mamata Banerjee accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies in the state.

Swapan Dasgupta said that her language does not behove a Chief Minister.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases starting from March 27.

