A group of civilians cowered behind a building's gate as soldiers allegedly fired live rounds during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

Footage filmed on March 3 shows several soldiers opening fire while moving across a street in Myingyan.

A group of locals managed to film the soldiers' actions while taking cover behind a locked gate.