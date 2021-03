Maitri Setu | All about the bridge that connects India & Bangladesh | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing.

The bridge has been built over Feni river which flows between the Tripura border and Bangladesh.

The bridge has been named ‘Maitri Setu’ to symbolise growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, #MaitrIsetu #India #Bangladesh