Watch: Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

The third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

The ceremony happened in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

‘The impetus on atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story and future trajectory.

This submarine will further enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy,’ Admiral Karambir Singh said.

This is the third Scorpene-class submarine which the Navy has received.

INS Kalavari was the first such submarine which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in October 2017.

INS Khanderi was the second in line and was commissioned in September 2019.