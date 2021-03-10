Why UK TV Host Piers Morgan Left Good Morning Britain

British TV presenter Piers Morgan has labelled the Duchess of Sussex's comments in her interview with Oprah Winfrey as "contemptible", following his departure from show Good Morning Britain.

The presenter left the UK breakfast show following a backlash against his comments about Meghan and her interview, but said it was an "amicable" departure.

TV presenter Susanna Reid said the programme will be "very different" but "shows go on" as she addressed the abrupt departure of her co-host.

British broadcast regulator Ofcom announced it is investigating comments Morgan made about the interview.

The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Good Morning Britain.

Report by Avagninag.

